WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott youth wrestling team had a big showing at their regional tournament recently, where 11 team members took part.
“From our youth to our high school our team is top notch,” coach Jordan Cloum said. “We have some amazing coaches and parents that all play an important role with these kids. We even have our own girls team and let me tell you though, the girls are something special.”
Taking part in the regional meet were Zylena Wilhelm, Kyle Fifield, Nathan Cloum, Noah Ritter, Silas Williamson, Alexa Cloum, Bryer Hensley, Judd Hensley, Reed Hall and Teagan Kool.
“Six came home victorious, with tough matches and hard competition,” Cloum said. “The others fought hard and lost in blood round. I am still super proud of them.
“Alexa Cloum reined champion with only suffering two losses her entire NEMWA season with 30 wins under her belt. She is our youth program first girl to ever stand on top podium in NEMWA.”