REGIONAL PLACERS

REGIONAL PLACERS – Members of the Whittemore-Prescott youth wrestling team competed in the recent regional tournament. They are, from left, back row: Silas Williamson, Alexa Cloum, and Nate Cloum; front row: Liam Vyner, Judd Hensley, and Bryer Hensley.

 Courtesy photo

WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott youth wrestling team had a big showing at their regional tournament recently, where 11 team members took part.

“From our youth to our high school our team is top notch,” coach Jordan Cloum said. “We have some amazing coaches and parents that all play an important role with these kids. We even have our own girls team and let me tell you though, the girls are something special.”

