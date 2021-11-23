OSCODA – The Oscoda Owls Soccer Teams held their Awards Celebration at Desi’s Restaurant on Sunday.
State, district and team awards were handed out after their outstanding 16-3 season. Coach Don Axline presented the awards.
Winning All-State Academic Awards were seniors Lewis Axline, Andrew Benton, Hunter Gerow and Shane Nowiski. Part of this honor is that their portraits will hang in the Owl Hall of Fame at the High School.
All-District Awards were given to juniors Alec Apsitis, Jayden Conly and Justin Travis. Senior winners were Brendan Apsitis, Lewis Axline, Hunter Gerow, Shane Nowiski and Michael Wrona.
Team awards were also presented. For the varsity and J.V. varsity team most valuable player was Michael Wrona.
The “Mr. Soccer” award for 2021 was Shane Nowiski. Most improved varsity player was Justin Travis. Ben Rudolph was named “Mr. Hustle.”
Jace Hulverson was named the J.V. Team MVP. The most improved award went to Hank Dawson and Stephen Price won the “Mr. Hustle” award.