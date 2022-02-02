HALE — A day after a disappointing loss to Ogemaw Heights, Tawas Area’s boys basketball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Braves made the short trip to Hale and returned victorious, 77-44.
“It is nice to play right away after you lose a game, although (the night before) is going to take awhile to get the taste of that one out of our mouth,” Tawas head coach Todd Kaems said. “I don’t know if this makes it a whole lot better, but it helps a little.”
The Braves didn’t take long to take control of things, as back-to-back threes by Gavin Dukaj made it 12-5, and Dukaj followed that with a put-back basket to make it 14-5.
Gavin Spencer also hit a late three for Tawas in the opening quarter, as it led 17-6. Hale had Brandon Maddox net a bucket underneath on a nice entry pass from Gage Kangas, making it 17-8 after one.
Vinnie Frank scored the first six points in the second quarter to stake Tawas’ lead to 23-8, with Kangas following that to make it 23-10.
A six point burst by Evan Mochty gave Tawas a 31-10 lead midway through the second and a pair of late half threes by Frank made it 42-17 by the half.
Kangas started the second half off with a short bucket to pull Hale within 42-19, but the Braves continued to roll, taking a 60-31 advantage entering the fourth.
“We got everyone in the game and everyone played a lot, so that is nice,” Kaems said. “I thought we did some good things. We played man-to-man, which we haven’t done a lot of this year. It was nice to revisit that a little and we got better with it as the game went on so that was good.”
Frank finished with 18 points to lead the Braves, Mochty and Dukaj each had 12, Jake Look netted 10, Spencer and Gabe Kaniszewski put in eight apiece, Alex Kaems scored six and Granite Barringer put in two. Ethan Hedglin also had one point.
For the Eagles, Nate Hall scored nine points, Kangas finished with eight, Nick Short came off the bench to hit a pair of threes for six points, Mike Koepke also had six points, Sam Patten added five points, Maddox and Jeff Guoan had three points each and with two apiece was Jerrick Johnson and Aidan Egresics.
On Monday, Jan. 24 the Braves lost a game at Ogemaw Heights, 65-46.
“It was tough, Hudson Hodgins had a great night and we just couldn’t click offensively,” Kaems said. “I give Ogemaw credit, they played good defense against us.”
The Falcons led this one 16-8 after the first quarter, 31-22 at the half and 51-22 entering the fourth.
The Braves had Barringer with nine points, Frank, Dukaj and Kaniszewski had seven points apiece, Look put in six points, Kaems scored five, Hedglin scored three and Mochty added two points.
Hodgins led all scorers with 30 points.
Tawas (9-3 overall) is off until Feb. 12 when it plays at Walled Lake Western. Kaems hopes the break from game action can be beneficial for his club.
“We’ve been at it five games in eight days, plus Little Braves on Saturday and practices the last two Sundays so these guys have been in the gym for the last 15-to-16 days so we are taking (Wednesday) off and we will get back at it on Thursday,” he said. “When I was looking at the schedule I was originally bummed we would have this layoff, but I think it is going to be anything but downtime. It is going to allow us to refocus and allow us to work on some things that we are weak at and get better. We can get a lot of things done.”
Hale also hosted Mio on Friday in a North Star League crossover game and lost that contest, 45-25.
Head coach Andy Katterman did not report stats for this contest.
Hale (1-8 overall) hosted Oscoda on Tuesday, is at home against Hillman on Friday and hosts Posen on Tuesday.