AUGRES — The AuGres girls basketball team picked up a home North Star League crossover win over the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday. And what a blowout win it was, as they rolled to a 52-6 victory.
“Allyson Stange put a lot of defensive pressure on the ball and allowed some of our other girls to get into passing lanes and get some turnovers,” head coach Tom Fox said. “Our girls also moved the ball really well tonight on the offensive end.”
The Lady Wolverines led 12-0 after the first quarter, 24-0 at the half and 32-4 entering the fourth.
Shea Menard and Emily Freehling had 12 points apiece, Lillie Maser put in 11 points, Strange finished with nine and Analeis Ming had eight points.
On Monday, Dec. 5 AuGres won a road NSL crossover game at Mio, 46-30.
AuGres led just 10-6 after the first quarter, but that gap swelled to 26-10 by the half and 34-20 entering the fourth.
Freehling led AuGres with 14 points, Menard scored 12, Maser scored six, Ming chipped in with six, Strange scored four and Adelaide Baur scored two.
AuGres opened the season on Nov. 30, in what was a 46-32 loss at Bay City All Saints.
Freehling was able to score 12 points in this one, Strange scored eight, Menard added six and with two points each was Bauer, Ming and Maser.
AuGres (2-1 overall) hosts Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday and hosts Bay City All Saints on Tuesday.