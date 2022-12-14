AUGRES — The AuGres girls basketball team picked up a home North Star League crossover win over the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday. And what a blowout win it was, as they rolled to a 52-6 victory.

“Allyson Stange put a lot of defensive pressure on the ball and allowed some of our other girls to get into passing lanes and get some turnovers,” head coach Tom Fox said. “Our girls also moved the ball really well tonight on the offensive end.”

