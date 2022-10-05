OSCODA — A well-rounded effort helped snap a four game losing streak for the Oscoda football team on Friday. The Owls were hosting Harbor Springs, and while they gave up the first touchdown of the night, they rolled from there to pick up a 50-8 Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division victory.
“I think that the kids were hungry to win at home and we needed to change our course,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “They wanted it really bad and worked really hard all week in practice and we came out and did really well both offensively and defensively and our special teams were good again. We didn’t make too many mistakes in the game and that usually leads to big victories.”
Oscoda was able to take a 22-8 lead at the half and led 30-8 entering the fourth, where it iced the game with three more touchdowns.
“I can’t say enough about what the kids did offensively,” Whitley said.” I think that Dean Caldwell, our offensive coordinator called a great game. We mixed a lot of pass and run with different personnel and the kids have bought into it and they enjoy it and we really put forth a good effort on the offensive line.”
Whitley also pointed out the effort by offensive lineman Landon Weed and first time starter, freshman Seth Gutierrez.
Michael Myles led the offense by going 11-of-18 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Damon Burrows had a big game running, carrying the ball 16 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Mallak had 74 yards rushing and one touchdown, and he had 23-yards receiving and a touchdown.
Carson Gooch had 42 yards on the ground and a touchdown and he hauled in 46 yards receiving. Jayce Foster had 97 yards receiving and a touchdown and had 25 yards rushing. Freshman Randy Eschenburg added 35 yards rushing and a touchdown as well.
In all, the Owls had 518 yards of total offense, including 330 on the ground.
“Five different kids scored, a real team victory,” Whitley said. “Just a great team effort, both offensively and defensively. Great line work and I thought our skills played well too.”
Oscoda (2-4 overall) looks to win its homecoming game this week, when it hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-6 1-3 NMC Legacy,0-4) on Friday. The Cardinals lost 41-14 to Carson City-Crystal last week and are in the midst of a 16-game losing streak.