Oscoda football's Jayce Foster

Oscoda’s Jayce Foster with room to run during Friday’s blowout win over Harbor Springs.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA — A well-rounded effort helped snap a four game losing streak for the Oscoda football team on Friday. The Owls were hosting Harbor Springs, and while they gave up the first touchdown of the night, they rolled from there to pick up a 50-8 Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division victory.

“I think that the kids were hungry to win at home and we needed to change our course,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “They wanted it really bad and worked really hard all week in practice and we came out and did really well both offensively and defensively and our special teams were good again. We didn’t make too many mistakes in the game and that usually leads to big victories.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos