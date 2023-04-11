OSCODA – It was a loss, but the Oscoda soccer team still had a solid season opener on Monday, April 3. The Lady Owls were hosting Alpena, coming up short 2-0.
“We knew going against an historically tough opponent like Alpena, was going to be a great gauge as to where we were in our skill set,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls played well.”
Alpena had the wind to their backs in the first half and mounted a steady offensive attack, but the Oscoda defense was up to the task, as it was 0-0 at the half.
Alpena managed the game’s first goal with about 25 minutes left to play, and later added a second goal.
“Our defensive back line, consisting of Sophia Livvix, Sabrina Hulverson, Colbie Kruse, and Andrea Martinez, played extremely well,” Byrne said. “Emma Hofacer, with 28 saves in the game, only complimented them with outstanding play.
“There was definitely some rust and first game jitters, however, the girls maintained their composure and I continued to see them use the skills we’ve been working on in practice. Alpena was undoubtedly the faster of the two teams and in the second half they used that speed to their advantage and managed two goals.
For Byrne, playing tough against a talented team with an enrollment of more than 1,000 students like Alpena should bode well for the season.
“I was pleased to see that my girls never stopped fighting, this game was one of the most physical games I’ve had and the girls truly showed they have got grit,” she said. “We will return to practice and continue to work on drills to enhance our ball control and passing. Another couple more skills we will work on is shot taking and getting the ball in position to score.
“Considering this was such a tough first game against such a capable opponent I am pleased overall with this team. I anticipate good things to come from these girls.”
Oscoda (0-1 overall) plays at Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday), hosts Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday and hosts Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday.