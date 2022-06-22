WEST BRANCH – District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2), working in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), said a suspected harmful algal bloom (HAB) identified on Peach Lake in Ogemaw County.
According to DHD2, people and pets should avoid direct body contact with algal scums or mats in the lake, water that looks like it has a green or blue-green sheen or spilled paint on its surface, or water that looks like pea soup. To help identify a HAB and other lake conditions mistaken for HABs, visit the HAB Picture Guide at www.michigan.gov/habs.
DHD2 said in a press release there are different types of naturally occurring algal blooms that may be seen on lakes and rivers and most are not harmful. However, there are some that are a type of cyanobacteria that have the ability to produce toxins – causing a HAB. People and pets should avoid water-related activities and swallowing the lake water in areas where algal blooms are visible, until sampling for toxin testing is complete or the bloom dissipates.
Residents should remain cautious about contact with algal blooms because the amount of toxins and location of the bloom can change over time, according to DHD2. Unless the bloom covers a large portion of the lake, people can limit their exposure by using an unaffected part of the lake that does not have visible algal blooms.
Summer is peak season for the formation of HABs that can present health hazards to people and pets. In Michigan, algal blooms typically occur during periods of warm temperatures, lots of sun, and high nutrient levels. Be on the lookout for the presence of visible algae or scums on any lake. DHD2 provides the following reminders:
• Stay out of water that may have a HAB
• Do not let your children or pets play in HAB debris on the shore
• After swimming in lake water, even where no HABs are visible, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible
• Do not swallow lake water, whether you see HABs or not
• Do not cook with or drink lake water
• See a doctor if you or your children might be ill from HAB toxins. If your pet appears ill, contact your veterinarian.
If you would like more information on harmful algal blooms, visit EGLE’s Harmful Algal Bloom web page at www.michigan.gov/habs.