LANSING – For anyone who loves spending time in Michigan state parks and harbors, serving as a campground or harbor host just might be the perfect gig.
Right now, the DNR is accepting applications for people to serve as volunteer hosts in their favorite state parks, and some state forest campgrounds and harbors, too. Volunteer hosts enjoy waived camping or slip fees, in exchange for 30 hours of service per week, handling things like:
Helping people find their campsites and answering visitor questions.
Planning campground activities, such as coffee hours or games and crafts for kids.
Performing light maintenance duties.
“These volunteer positions are a great match for people who love our special outdoor places and who want to help shape the visitor experience,” said Michelle O’Kelly, fund and resource development specialist with DNR Parks and Recreation. “We have many volunteers who come back year after year, but we’re always eager to welcome new faces to the program!”
Campground and harbor host openings and applications – as well as opportunities for volunteers at the Hartwick Pines memorial building and lighthouse keepers at Tawas Point – are available at Michigan.gov/DNRHosts.