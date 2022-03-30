TAWAS: Anglers were catching a few perch in 15 to 20 feet off minnows. The Tawas River was open and a couple boats were fishing in the bay. They marked a few fish, but it was slow.
PINE RIVER: There were a few crappies caught inside Eagle Bay Marina off minnows and plastics.
Fishing Tip
After ice and snow cover melt on Michigan lakes early this spring, it may be more likely for people to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals. While such sights can be startling, the Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone that this is normal, since winter conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.
The public is welcome to report fish kills at Michigan.gov/EyesInTheField; such reports are valuable to the DNR’s ability to manage the state’s aquatic resources. If you suspect a fish kill is due to non-natural causes, call the nearest DNR office or Michigan’s Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706.