TAWAS: There were a few perch caught in 20 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. A few lake trout and walleye were caught out near the artificial reef in 20 to 22 feet of water off spoons and jigs tipped with minnows. The Tawas River is open, but the boat ramp was still iced up.
AuGRES: There were a couple of steelhead caught north of the breakwall in five to eight feet of water off jigs tipped with plastics.
EAGLE BAY MARINA: There were some crappie and bluegill caught off jigs tipped with waxworms and white plastics.
PIGEON AND STURGEON RIVERS: In the next few weeks with warmer temperatures and some snowmelt, spring steelhead will start moving into the lower reaches and deeper holes of these rivers as they stage for spawning. Try spawn sacs or jigs tipped with grubs under bobbers, and work slowly through deeper runs and holes.
MULLETT LAKE: Pending ice conditions, yellow perch will start staging with warmer temperatures in traditional areas, especially around aquatic vegetation. Minnows and teardrops with waxworms work well.
Fishing Tip
Michigan’s numerous piers and breakwalls offer great fishing opportunities throughout the year. Anglers often participate in this activity to target a variety of species, with trout and salmon being two of the most popular.
If you decide to partake in this type of fishing you’ll need a high-quality rod and reel. Technique-wise you’ll want to vary the depth and speed of your retrieves and consider fan-casting as opposed to casting perpendicular to the pier/breakwall.
There are lots of bait options to consider, including spawn bags with steelhead, trout or salmon eggs; live alewives; or night crawlers. You’ll also want a long-handled net to aid in landing your catch!
As always, take plenty of safety precautions when fishing piers and breakwalls.