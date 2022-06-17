HUBBARD LAKE — The East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site in Alcona County was temporarily closed June 13, and to continue, for site enhancements that will make it safer for Hubbard Lake boater traffic to get into and out of the water.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will replace all deteriorated concrete ramp planks. The work is expected to last until July 11, though the DNR is aiming for an earlier completion date.
“In preparation for the Fourth of July holiday, the construction crew is making every effort to complete the project ahead of time,” said Harrisville State Park supervisor Eric Ostrander. “We’ll provide a progress update by June 28 on the DNR’s closures page.”
The following locations also provide access to Hubbard Lake:
- North End Hubbard Lake Park and Boat Launch, located off Hubert Road and maintained by Caledonia Township.
- South Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site, located off Mt. Mariah Road and managed by Harrisville State Park.
Anyone planning to visit the East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site is encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures to view any anticipated changes to the reopening date. Additional information on closures and trail detours in DNR facilities, including state trails, boat launches, parks and campgrounds, also are listed on this page.
This project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund. The restricted fund, which is derived from boat registration fees and the Michigan marine fuel tax, helps fund the construction, operation and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.
For more details on the project, contact Eric Ostrander at 989-724-5126 or OstranderE1@Michigan.gov. Information on additional boating resources is available at Michigan.gov/Boating.