LANSING – Put your 2022 fishing license to good use this weekend during the trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons, all of which open Saturday, April 30.
Anglers are reminded that in Upper Peninsula waters, the walleye and northern pike possession seasons open Sunday, May 15. Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Marys River, Lake St. Clair, and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers open Saturday, June 4. Remember that catch-and-release fishing for muskellunge is open all year.
The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters (unless otherwise closed to fishing – check the current Michigan Fishing Guide for specifics). The possession season for bass opens statewide Saturday, May 28, except for Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River and the Detroit River, which open Saturday, June 18. The Lake Erie, Detroit River, Lake St. Clair and St. Clair River daily possession limit for walleye will remain at six fish through April 30, 2023.
The new license season began April 1, so anglers need to be sure they have purchased a new fishing license for this fishing season. The 2022 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. To purchase a fishing license, visit Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.
The 2022 Michigan Fishing Guide and Inland Trout & Salmon Maps are available online along with a lot of other helpful fishing information. Visit Michigan.gov/Fishing for the most up-to-date information. You can view the complete guide online or download it to your device for later use.