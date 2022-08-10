LINCOLN – Project F.I.S.H. is looking for volunteers to teach youth about fishing.
Anyone with an interest in fishing is welcome to join the two-day, hands-on training course Sept. 9 and 10, at the Lost Lake Woods Club Pavilion, in Lincoln. Program will start Friday afternoon and pick back up on Saturday. Participants will learn angling skills, people and fish management, aquatic ecology, and tackle crafting.
Attendees receive curriculum activities, equipment, and access to supplies and resources. With these tools participants will be ready to begin their own successful fishing program or club with youth in the classroom, or in an after-school setting.
With contributions from Lost Lake Woods Club and the Alcona 4-H Advisory Council to offset costs, this two-day session is reduced to $50 per person and includes lunch. Overnight lodging for Friday night is available at additional cost. Register online at www.bit.ly/ProjectFishSept22 by Sept. 2.
If you have any questions about the training contact Mark Stephens, MSU and Project F.I.S.H. staff, at 517-432-2700 or by email at steph143@msu.edu or Les Thomas, Alcona 4-H program coordinator at 989-724-6478 or by email at thoma322@msu.edu
This opportunity is supported by MSU Extension, Alcona 4-H, Michigan Sea Grant, Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative network as well as the NOAA B-WET supported “Our Fisheries, Our Future” project.
Accommodations for persons with disabilities may also be requested by contacting Les Thomas MSU Extension Alcona County 989-724-6478 by Sept 2. Requests received after this date will be honored whenever possible.