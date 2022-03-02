EAST LANSING – Interested persons can learn more about birding through a four-part webinar series put on by Michigan State University Extension.
Michigan Birding 101 is free and open to all adults. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, March 10 to March 31 from 6:30 — 7:45 p.m. This series will cover topics like where to find rare winter birds, how to choose and use binoculars, how to identify common birds and how to plan out your next birding adventure.
The schedule is:
• March 10 — Birding 101: Equipment and how to ID Birds
• March 17 – Backyard Birding: Backyard feeding and backyard bird ID
• March 24 – Conserve the Birds: Birding ethics and backyard habitats/native planting
• March 31 – Birding in Michigan: Where to go and what to see
Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/MichiganBirding101Spring2022/. The Zoom link will be sent to you after registration.