East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.