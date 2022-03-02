TAWAS: A few small perch were caught in 10 to 20 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. There were a couple of lake trout caught out near the reef in 18 to 20 feet of water off spoons and jigs tipped with minnows.
AuGRES: A few perch and smaller walleye were caught in the river off jigs tipped with minnows. There were also some reports of a few pike speared on the south side of the break wall.
PT. AuGRES: Anglers reported a few walleye and lake trout were caught in 15-20 feet of water off jigs and spoons tipped with minnows.
PINE RIVER/PALMER ROAD: Perch fishing was hit or miss with some decent catches caught in 5 to 15 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. Most walleye anglers had not been venturing out as far as they were in the past, but there were some reports of a few caught in 15 to 20 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. Anglers should use cation as ice conditions have changed with some ice piling up near shore as well as pressure cracks. There was some water on top of the ice in low places, with reports of quads and snowmobiles getting stuck.
EAGLE BAY MARINA: Anglers reported good catches of crappie and bluegill inside the marina off jigs tipped with waxworms and minnows.