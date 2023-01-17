TO THE RIM

TO THE RIM – Hale’s Ali Beebe goes to the rim for two of her career high 20 points during Friday’s win over Fairview.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – The Hale girls’ basketball team didn’t exactly have a high-powered offense type of night on Friday. The Lady Eagles, who were hosting Fairview in a North Star League Little Dipper meeting, had plenty of defense though, and received a career high 20 points from freshman Ali Beebe, allowing them to win 30-16.

“You are always happy to get a win,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “We did a lot of things that I thought were in the right direction but we really struggled to score the ball. We were lucky tonight that Ali made layups. She had struggled the last couple of games, but tonight she put the ball in the hole and kind of salvaged the game rebounding and putting it back in because we weren’t shooting it well.”

