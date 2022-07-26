Standings - as of July 20, 2022
Early Shift
1. Do-Overs 152
2. Sgt. Bilko 149
3. Trouble Brewing 138
4. Git It Dun 135
5. Shooters 134
6. CC&S 126
7. Them Guyz 119
7. Misfits 119
9. Tres Golf Istas 113
10. Three Stooges 106
11. Amigos 104
12. Don’t Know 102
11. Desparados 99
14. Awful Three 75
Late Shift
1. Smokem if U Got em 152
2. Budweisers 140
3. Bullets n Bush 135
4. Bogeys 134
5. FUN 131
6. Good Bad Ugly 130
6. Doug’s Team 130
8. Slap Blanch 128
9. Joe & the Pour Boys 127
10. Hack Attack 122
11. Total Overhaul 121
12. Putt Pirates 112
13. E.S.S. 111
13. Beer Run 111
15. Shanksalot 109
16. Sub Par 106
17. Short Shots 105
17. Bottoms Up 105
19. Pin High 81
20. Three Amigos 79