TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team closed out the regular season on Monday, May 22, with a home Northern Michigan Soccer League game with Ogemaw Heights. The Lady Braves and Lady Falcons played to a 1-1 tie.

“As per usual, our games with Ogemaw, we were pretty even keel and it was no surprise to end with a tie,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said.

