EAST TAWAS — After finishing in third place in the four team Tawas Womens’ Softball Associations’ regular season, Endless Hair Design caught fire in the post-season tournament on Sunday. The team played through five games in suffocating hot and humid conditions, winning the championship with a win over Michigan Mud Jam in the finals at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas.

“We played five tough games and worked our butts off every inning,” team manager Amy Shugart said. “It is amazing watching these strong ladies do their thing. Playing together all season really prepared us for this tournament. It is something we look forward to every season and can’t wait to play next year.”

