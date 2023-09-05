TAWAS CITY – At times Tawas Area was able to slow host Mancelona down in Thursday’s non-conference football game. At other times the Ironmen and their sophomore quarterback Ryan Naumcheff had their way the Braves, eventually leading to a 52-20 Mancelona victory.
“When we did what our assignments were on defense, they would have a one yard gain,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “When we make a mistake everything just falls off. We have to get better and have to play each play perfectly. It is a wake-up call. I want these kids to win and I believe in them and the rest of the coaches believe in them. We just have to put it behind us, learn from our mistakes and get better.”
The Braves defeated Mancelona last year, 30-8. However, this proved to be a different story as Naumcheff rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another. He began the scoring with a 61-yard first quarter touchdown run and finished with 180 yards on the ground and 140 yards through the air.
“They ran a new system and I feel like they wanted some revenge from last year,” Blanchard said. “We had opportunities, it didn’t get out of hand until the third quarter when we just kind of gave up. That is my fault, the kids didn’t stay with the game and they couldn’t get off the bus. Offensively, we made so many mistakes that we are so much better than, (and were) doing things we haven’t done in a long time.”
Tawas’ first touchdown came from Max Herrick, who had a strip-fumble recovery return for about 50 yards, as it was 22-6 at the half. In the second half, Devin Grathoff had a 55-yard touchdown run and he also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Noah Hopkins.
Tawas (1-1 overall) heads to Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-1) on Friday. The Cardinals are coming off a 52-6 loss to East Jordan last week.