TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team had quite the exciting start to the new season on Thursday. The Lady Braves were playing a Northern Michigan Soccer League game down at Shepherd, and managed to get one goal in the first half, getting just enough for a narrow 1-0 victory.
“We were able to get a goal in the first half to secure the lead, but though we had several attempts at shots on goal, we never were able to score again,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “
Tawas scored its lone goal from Kierstin Muckenthaler. Bethany Sides took a shot from the far right, which deflected off the Shepherd goalkeeper. Muckenthaler was in position for the rebound and booted the ball in.
“The win in goal goes to Hanna O’Rourke, her first time in goal and she did awesome,” Dittenbir said. “Our defense played strong and only allowed two shots on goal, but both ended in beautiful diving saves by O’Rourke.”
Tawas (1-0 overall, 1-0 NMSL) hosted Brethren on Tuesday, hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday and stays at home to take on Gladwin on Tuesday.