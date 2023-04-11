TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls soccer team had quite the exciting start to the new season on Thursday. The Lady Braves were playing a Northern Michigan Soccer League game down at Shepherd, and managed to get one goal in the first half, getting just enough for a narrow 1-0 victory.

“We were able to get a goal in the first half to secure the lead, but though we had several attempts at shots on goal, we never were able to score again,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “

