TAWAS CITY – After playing through two losses in the opening week of the season, the Tawas Area soccer team found week two to be much more kind. The Braves took part in a pair of Northern Michigan Soccer League games, winning both quite handily.
On Thursday, Tawas played at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, picking up a lopsided 7-0 victory.
“The younger players on the team got some good experience,” head coach Ken Cook said. “Trace Reay and Reuben Edwards both played great and were both able to score hat tricks.”
Braden Bolen also netted a goal for Tawas on a penalty kick. Ethan Romzek had two assists, with Reay, Gage Maxfield and Austin Baker getting one assist each.
Axel Eklund was in net for the first half, making six saves, giving way to Noah Smith in the second half, who managed to get six saves.
On Monday, Aug. 21 the Braves notched a mercy-style home win over the Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 8-0.
“We got a chance to play the full bench to get the younger guys some experience,” Cook said.
Maxfield and Reay had three goals apiece and Edwards and Baker had one goal each. Getting assists were Jack Jensen, Romzek, Kevin Loew, Max Buyssens and Maxfield.
Eklund was in goal and made three saves.
Tawas (2-2 overall, 2-2 NMSL) played at Shepherd on Monday, heads to Roscommon today (Wednesday), is scheduled to play at Oscoda on Thursday and will return home to take on Fairview on Tuesday.