OSCODA — The 68th meeting between heated rivals Oscoda and Tawas Area on the football field just might have been the best one of them all. After many big plays by each side, and even a little controversy in the late stages, Friday’s game was finally decided in the second overtime, when it was the Owls who made the plays, getting a crucial five-yard touchdown reception by Blake Mallak to get the lead, and a big-time stuff by Tyler Sheffer on defense made it stand, 18-12 for the win. This marks the Owls’ sixth straight win in the rivalry, keeping the coveted News-Press trophy in their hands for yet another year.
“What a way to have a rivalry game, with a big crowd on both sides,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “It is a great win for more than the team, I think the community and all the kids in the school were pretty excited about it. That is six in a row, that is a pretty big deal and I just thought it was a tremendous game. It was a real defensive battle and a fun game to coach.”
Tawas head coach Zack Blanchard was making his first appearance in the rivalry game, and witnessed his athletes come painfully close to breaking their multi-season slump against the Owls.
“These kids fought, that is the closest they’ve had (against Oscoda) since they last won (in 2016), we were right there,” he said. “I have only been here six months and look how much better our football team is. Now we have a foundation for the program and me and the other coaches are ready to get to work and move on from this. Congrats to Oscoda, but our future is bright and it going to be a good game next year.”
As good as next year’s game between the two could be, it will be hard to live up to Friday’s double O.T. rendition.
Oscoda began the second overtime with the ball, and faced a fourth-and-goal from the five-yard line. The Owls called a play for Mallak, who came in motion from the right side of the field. He hauled in a short shovel pass, and hit the outside with room to run; finding the corner of the endzone for the 18-12 lead.
“We ran counter underneath to Mallak, he was coming into the three hole, which is a little inside the tackles and nothing was there,” Whitley said. “He had the perseverance to take a look outside and bounced it and once he bounced it, he saw the corner and knew he was getting there. That was a great play for a young kid. He is a sophomore, who is getting better and better and for him to have that eye, on a play that was supposed to go inside, but went out, it was unreal.”
Of course after a failed two-point conversion, the Owls weren’t out of the woods just yet.
Tawas used a five yard run by Devin Grathoff to get to the five yard line and a three yard run by Evan Mochty on third down set up a fourth-and-goal at the two.
On the ensuing play, Tawas intended to fake a handoff to Mochty, but some trouble with the snap and a swarming Owl defense, with Sheffer leading the way, allowed for the game-clinching tackle at the one-yard line.
“We knew with it being fourth-and-two, there was not much they could run except up the middle, that is what they had success on,” Sheffer said. “We had seen a couple times on film where they take the quarterback and run right up the middle, so I told my nose guard to go one gap and I’ll take the other. He fumbled the snap and by the time he picked it up, I had him wrapped up, going to the ground.”
And just how good does beating your rivals for a sixth straight time feel?
“It is amazing,” Sheffer said. “It is a statement to our program that we are dominant, and no matter what, we persevere.”
Regulation was all about the defense of both teams as well. The Braves had the first prime scoring opportunity, reaching as far as the Oscoda 10-yard line.
On a third down play, Michael Myles was able to haul in an errant pass near the endzone, and returned it out to the five yard line to end the Tawas threat.
Just four plays later, Damon Burrows took a jet sweep to the left side of the field. Burrows, who also sang the nation anthem before the game, showed off his sprinter-like speed, finding a hole and going off for an 88-yard touchdown run with 7:30 to play in the second quarter.
“That was huge, a big spark plug,” Whitley said of the run. “When he hit the hole it looked like he got shot out of a cannon. He is just electric. When he hits a lane, he is the fastest kid on the field most of the time.”
Tawas fumbled away the kickoff moments later, and the Owls managed to reach as far as the two-yard line on their ensuing drive. On fourth-and-goal, the Braves stuffed a draw by Carson Gooch up the middle though, allowing them to escape into halftime down just 6-0.
“I thought our defense played lights out,” Blanchard said.” I thought that overall, our defense played spectacular.”
Tawas began the second half with the ball, and used a steady dose of their leading rusher Mochty. This resulted in a five-yard touchdown run by Mochty, tying things up at 6-6 with 7:24 left in the third.
Neither team could cash in on their chances in the final quarter and a half of regulation though, sending the game to what is believed to be the first overtime in the history of the rivalry.
In the first extra session, Tawas scored quickly, getting Mochty to run for consecutive five-yard gains, including the touchdown to make it 12-6.
On the ensuing two-point conversion, Mochty got the ball again. He was met at the one-yard line by the Owl defense, but his second effort and ensuing dive across the goal line appeared by some to happen before his knee hit the ground.
“I thought the two point conversion went in, but the officials disagree,” Blanchard said. “But I felt good that we scored (the touchdown).”
On Oscoda’s ensuing possession, Myles tossed a second down pass to Jayce Foster, who made a nice catch in the endzone despite being covered, for a game-tying touchdown. An incomplete pass on the two pointer led to the decisive second overtime, where ultimately, it was the Owls coming away with the win.
“I took a time out (late) and settled the kids down and said no matter what, I am proud of you and I love each and everyone one of you,” Blanchard said. “I think that you’ve come so far in the last six months since I started. This heartbreaking loss is going to teach them a lot about life.”
And of course for Oscoda, emotions were running high on the opposite end of the spectrum when they made the game-saving tackle.
“There is a saying that who has the ball last usually wins, and it just wasn’t the case this time,” Whitley said. “Sheffer came in and made a hit on the quarterback and it was game over. What a great feeling for the players and the community. It was really exciting.
“Give a lot of credit to Tawas though, those kids have really been on the grind for three years now and for them to come in and play as tough as they did, I think it is awesome,” he added. “The two teams showed a lot of grit.”
The Owls were led by Gooch who ran the ball 23 times for 84 yards, and he also had the short touchdown pass to Mallak. Burrows ran 10 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and Mallak had five receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. Foster’s lone reception was the nine-yard touchdown catch in overtime. Myles finished seven-of-12 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown and added 19 yards on the ground.
The Owl defense saw Sheffer lead the way with 10 tackles, Gooch and Landon Weed each had eight, Mallak and Ricky Gutierrez each took down seven, Nick Kusibab and Thad Spragg had six apiece and Parker Boughner had five tackles.
Stats for Tawas were not available by press time, however Mochty was once again their leading rusher.
Oscoda concludes the year with a 4-5 record, but did finish the year well, winning three of its final four contests.
“I think it was a down year for the program as far as wins and losses, but to be honest, I think the kids had a great time and they played hard every game,” Whitley said. “There were a lot of times where the ball bounces a couple different ways and we are 6-3 and heading to the playoffs. We don’t make excuses, we will get to the weight room in the off-season and keep getting better and better and hopefully next year we are looking at the playoff selections and saying, ‘hey here we go.’”
Tawas finishes the season 2-7, though the program did seem to make significant strides in what was Blanchard’s first season with the Braves. Their wins over Mancelona and Glen Lake were their first victories since the 2019 season.
“We are starting our season prep (this week) in the weight room,” he said. “We have some good ninth graders coming up, we are losing our six seniors, who yeah, they started on both sides of the ball, but you know what we have been coaching up our younger kids and we have some kids in the hallways that we are going to get recruiting because I think they are excited to see what has happened this year. I think we are going to be really good.”