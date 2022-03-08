AUGRES — The Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team kept things close in their regular season finale against AuGres for awhile Friday night. The host Cardinals weren’t able to find enough offense though, dropping the North Star League crossover game, 57-33.
“We competed for the entire 32 minutes,” head coach Dave Mervyn said. “My kids did a great job of keeping their composure when they had an opportunity to lose it. We just have to score the ball better.”
The Wolverines led 12-8 after the first quarter, 26-16 at the half and 41-22 entering the fourth.
Luke Mervyn and Nick Smith each had 13 points while Ashton Hunt and Dylan Broughton scored two apiece.
AuGres was led by Parker Nelson with 22 points, Casey Boensch scored 10 and Evan Saunders scored nine.
“We were led by our two leading scorers, we need to find somebody else to contribute as we have a hard time scoring,” Mervyn said. “Luke and Nick had really nice games in their final regular season home game.{span} {/span} Luke has not missed a game or practice in the three years he has been on varsity.{span} {/span} Nick only missed a week with a pretty good, sprained ankle.{span} {/span} The program will miss these two young men.”
On Tuesday, March 1 the Cardinals lost a NSL Big Dipper game at Mio, 57-24.
“We played like it was our second game in two days, we didn’t have enough energy to match Mio’s,” Mervyn said.
Mio played to leads of 14-2, 25-4 and 46-13 after the quarter breaks.
Mervyn led the team with eight points, Hunt scored six and Smith chipped in with five.
On Monday, Feb. 28 W-P dropped a NSL crossover game in Hale, 50-49.
“We had several opportunities to finish the game and had a couple things not go our way,” Mervyn said.
The Cardinals led 9-8 after the first quarter and 26-25 at the half, but fell behind 42-36 entering the fourth.
Brady Oliver scored a career high 29 points in the loss, Smith finished with 14 and Mervyn chipped in with six.
W-P (1-18 overall) hosts a Division 3 district this week. The Cardinals open the tournament on Monday against Alcona, with the winner of that game playing Oscoda today (Wednesday). Tawas Area and the Charlton Heston Academy play in the other semi-final, with the district championship to be played Friday. The district winner advances to a regional semi-final game in Grayling on Tuesday.