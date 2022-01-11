TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area girls basketball team might have gotten in their own heads before their home game against Arthur Hill Friday night. The Lady Braves knew coming in just how lengthy and talented the Lady Lumberjacks were coming in, perhaps foreshadowing a disappointing 56-33 setback.
“We definitely were intimidated and a little afraid at the beginning of the game which affected the girls’ confidence with dribbling and being aggressive,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “We started in the press and man but after a few leaked out transitions, we pulled back which helped us with their fast break some.”
The Lady Lumberjacks played their way to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and extended that gap to 30-17 at the half and 39-26 entering the fourth.
“They were very aggressive and played strong ball defense, which gave us trouble,” Edwards said. “I think this game was about pushing through amid strong pressure. The girls kept fighting and slowly we saw their confidence grow and them begin to push through. I thought it was a really good growing game for us.”
Leading the way on offense was Anna Herbolsheimer with nine points, Abby Herbolsheimer netted eight points, Olivia Morand and Elise Klinger chipped in with seven points apiece and Catie Push added two. Klinger tracked down nine rebounds, Morand had seven boards and Anna Herbolsheimer had five rebounds and three steals. Abby Herbolsheimer and Lindsay Chatt had three points apiece.
Tawas (4-4 overall) hosts Calvary Baptist on Monday and plays at Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, Jan. 20.