LAYS DOWN BUNT

LAYS DOWN BUNT – Hale’s Laken Caverly lays down a bunt during Wednesday’s home wins over Wolverine.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – The Hale softball team had a perfect day weather-wise to open its new season on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles played some pretty good ball too, as they took down visiting Wolverine, 20-5 and 10-2 in the non-league twinbill.

“I was really impressed, after the first half-inning they buckled down and tightened up their play,” head coach Jeremey Beebe said. “They did not let a couple bad plays and a few runs scored against them get them down. Team camaraderie was fantastic and the weather was ridiculously amazing.”

