TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field teams competed in a Division 3 regional at Clare on Friday. In a field loaded with 15 talented teams, Tawas had its boys team come in seventh and their girls team place ninth.

The boys’ team had their day highlighted by Luke Martin winning the 400 meter run in a time of 51.45, and Vinnie Frank taking second in the high jump, with a 5’-09” jump, giving them spots in the state finals.

