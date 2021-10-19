HALE – With just 10 players the Hale football team was undermanned in its home North Star League 8-man football game with Posen Friday night. Trailing 22 points in the first half, they were certainly down on the scoreboard as well, but the Eagles rallied to get back into the game, and capped off the improbable comeback with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Robert Rosebrugh to Zach Koepke with just 19 seconds left for an exciting, although rain-soaked 32-28 victory.
“It felt amazing that we were finally in the game and got the win,” Koepke said of the play. “We can persevere. We know we are a good football team, we just had to keep going at it.”
The Eagles actually took the lead earlier in the quarter, but they had just allowed Posen to score with 1:15 left to play on a three-yard touchdown run allow it to regain a lead at 28-24. On what would be the game-winning drive, Rosebrugh completed a pair of passes to Koepke and also scrambled for some running yards to set up a first down at the Posen 31-yard line with 32 seconds left.
Rosebrugh hit Jeff Guoan on a screen play for a gain of 21-yards, setting up the Rosebrugh-to-Koepke game winner one snap latter. On the play, Koepke had to out-jump the Posen defender for the ball, came down with it and went in the final four yards untouched for the score, as the Hale faithful that stayed through the downpours, erupted with cheers. Rosebrugh also ran in the ensuing two-point conversion and the Hale defense put up one final stop in the closing seconds as the Vikings attempted a final offensive gasp.
“That was interesting, I don’t think that is normally what we do in that situation, but we were out of timeouts and in a tough situation,” Kortman said. “I made a play on the fly and Robert was able to make a great throw, Zach was able to make a great play off of it and we were able to execute in a great way.”
The Vikings entered the contest with just one win, but the Eagles, who dressed just 10 players due to injuries and other matters, found themselves scuffling early on, trailing 22-0 midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles showed signs of life just before the half, piecing together a 51-yard scoring drive, capped off when Rosebrugh found Koepke on a post route in the endzone. Rosebrugh also ran in the two-pointer to make it 22-8 at the half.
“To come into a football game with 10 guys is not easy and to do it when you’re down 22-0 and it is raining out, it is not easy,” Kortman said. “We have had a bad season but the seniors did step up. We got that touchdown there going into the half and built some momentum going into the second half.”
The Eagles carried that momentum into the second half, as Koepke pulled them within 22-16 on a nine yard touchdown run and early in the fourth, Rosebrugh scored on a three-yard quarterback draw that gave Hale its first lead at 24-22.
Posen regained the lead at 28-22 on the three-yard touchdown run, setting up the stage for the Rosebrugh-to-Koepke game winner.
“Just an awesome game,” Kortman said. “10 guys but everyone stepped up in their own way and I’m proud of all of them. I think it is a little bit of validation of ourselves, we believe that we are a really good football team. We have had some unfortunate circumstances, but every team deals with that and we weren’t able to get over the hump in key games and that is the bottom line. That is our fault, but we are just going to keep playing as hard as we can and for these 48 minutes we were able to get the win.”
Rosebrugh finished seven-of-11 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns and he also ran 23 times for 115 yards and a touchdown and he had one reception for 15 yards. Koepke finished with 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushing attempts and he added four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Patten was two-of-three passing for 24 yards and he added 38 yards on the ground.
Nate Hall led the defense wit 10 tackles, Guoan had nine, Koepke had eight, Rosebrugh took down eight as well and Mike Koepke had seven tackles.
Hale (3-5 overall, 3-3 NSL) is scheduled to play Charlton Heston Academy (0-8) on Friday. The Patriots have forfeited their prior two contests due to COVID-19 complications on the team, and as of Monday morning it was unknown if the contest was to be played.
Assuming it is played, the Eagles have a good chance of finishing off the season with a win, and if the numbers align just right, get them into the post-season. Entering the final week of the season, Hale ranks 23rd in Division 2 8-man, with the top 16 advancing to the playoffs.
“Charlton Heston isn’t known for having great success, but it is their last game too and they just had their homecoming week cancelled, so they are going to be hungry and wanting to finish out on a strong note,” Kortman said. “We won’t take them lightly, we want to come out and finish it out strong on our home field.”