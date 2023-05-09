WINS TOURNAMENT

WINS TOURNAMENT – The Tawas Area golf team won a tournament at West Branch Country Club on Thursday. This is believed to be the first event the program has won since at least 2019.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Thursday’s trip to West Branch was certainly a good one for the Tawas Area golf team. The Braves were competing in an 18-hole event, dubbed the Falcon Invitational at the West Branch Country Club, hitting for a team score of 317 to give them the tournament championship.

A total of 15 teams totaling 84 individuals were at the event. Host Ogemaw Heights took second place with a team score of 346.

