PINE RIVER — The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team played over at Pine River on Saturday, at a four team tournament. The Cardinals lost both games on the day, 16-3 to Pine River and 13-8 to Mancelona.
In the opening game against the host Bucks, Dylan Cockrell took the loss pitching, as he went two and two-third innings.
They had just three hits in the game, Nick Smith had two and also scored a run and Luke Mervyn had the other hit. Alex Morgan and Brady Oliver both scored after reaching base on walks.
Against Mancelona, W-P led 8-4, but it was unable to keep that going as the Ironmen stormed back for the win.
Oliver took the loss, as the Cards rotated between three pitchers to avoid reaching pitch count limits.
Mervyn had a double, a single and three RBI, Smith had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs, Eli Murphy had a single, two RBI and scored once, Cockrell had a single and a run and Oliver scored once and walked once.
On Thursday, W-P was at home against Alcona for a pair of North Star League Big Dipper games. The Cards had a well-played 11-4 win in game one, but lost game two 14-3.
Smith tossed all six innings to get the win in game one, as he gave up four runs, two earned on five hits, four strikeouts and two hit batters.
“I don’t think we committed an error that game and when you make the plays that you should good things happen,” head coach Ed Mervyn said. “Nick was super happy, he didn’t walk a batter and he felt good about how he pitched. He is coming around for us and has pitched fairly well the last three times out.”
Mervyn had a double, two singles and three RBI, Mark Howie and Branson Bellville had two hits, one RBI and one run apiece, Smith and Christian Tocco had one hit and two runs each, Oliver had one hit, scored once and had one RBI, Cockrell had one hit and one run and Shawn Lauria had one hit.
In game two, Lauria suffered the loss from the mound, giving up seven earned runs.
Mervyn had three hits and scored two runs, Bellville had three hits and Oliver had one hit and one run.
On Monday, May 2 W-P played at Hale in NSL crossover games. The Cards won the opener 17-4 but lost game two 3-0.
Lauria tossed his way to the win in the opener, as he went three innings and gave up three earned runs on two hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.
Howie had two hits and scored three times, Smith had two hits and scored a pair of runs, Mervyn had a double, two RBI and three runs, Lauria had a hit and came around to score twice with Bellville and Oliver getting one hit and one run each. Alex Morgan was also hit by a pitch and reached on a walk and scored two runs.
“Lauria pitched well enough to get the win but we hit the ball well too and that made a big difference,” Mervyn said.
Oliver and Smith shared time on the mound in game two, in what was a contest that lasted only three innings.
Smith went two-for-two at the plate for the team’s lone hits.