WHITTEMORE – Three Iosco County track and field teams opened up their seasons at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, April 4.

It was a cold and windy day, with some bone-chilling rain thrown in at times for good measure, however, the weather was unable to slow down area athletes. Tawas Area took first place in both the boys’ and girls’ side of the event while host W-P was second in both and Hale finished in third place.

