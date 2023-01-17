OSCODA – Barring a meeting in the girls’ basketball post-season, Wednesday’s meeting between Oscoda and Tawas Area was the lone time the two Iosco County rivals will meet up this winter. The Lady Owls made the most of the match-up however, overcoming a somewhat slow start to dominate the rest of the way, claiming a 53-27 victory. This gives them their eighth straight win in the rivalry.
“We only wanted to play them once, they are down a little bit and had two players that didn’t come out, so it is what it is,” Oscoda head coach Mark Toppi said. “We still have a lot to work on, but we have a lot of time to do it and we have a lot of games left.”
For the Lady Braves, while it was a disappointing loss, their head coach Amy Edwards saw plenty to be pleased with.
“I saw a lot of progress, I was proud of them,” she said. “They all got in, they all fought and despite the different injuries and the girls that we didn’t have returning, these girls came out and fought and I couldn’t ask for a better group.”
An early bucket by Tawas’ Catie Push and a three by Kori Schaaf gave the Lady Braves a surprising 5-4 lead early on, but Oscoda, sparked by a Mia Whipkey fast break hoop and a Kingsley Backstrom bucket in the paint claimed a 9-5 lead after one.
Backstrom started off the second with a hoop from the right elbow and Mia Whipkey had another fast-break opportunity to extend the lead to 13-5.
Tawas did get a steal and fast-break bucket thanks to Push to pull within 13-9, but the Owls closed the half on a 7-0 run, capped by an and-one play by Elle Kellstrom lead to lead 20-7 at the break.
“I think we had our minds set that we were just going to come right off the start and when it didn’t happen, we didn’t play as hard as we should have,” Toppi said. “We just have to be able to play through that, when we aren’t making shots we have to play harder on defense and we didn’t rebound very good in the first quarter and then we started rebounding better and that gave us more opportunities.”
In the third quarter, Mia Whipkey was able to hit a three and scored eight points all, as the Owls rolled to a 37-11 lead entering the fourth.
Ashton Ehle helped close out the win with two more threes in the final frame, and Mia Whipkey and Emily Smith each hit threes as well.
“Little turnovers, little lapses, giving them a bucket here and there and next thing you know, they are up by 10 or 15,” Edwards said. “(Rebounding) is definitely an area that we need to work on, regardless of our size, we have to rebound better. We have to work on boxing out, just standing there under the basket and jump, that doesn’t work. Still, I thought that was the best we’ve played them. Defensively, we fought really well and we defended and got into help. Offensively, we slowed down in our offense better than we did the previous game and that was an improvement.”
Mia Whipkey finished with 18 points to lead all scorers, while Oscoda also had Backstrom pour in 15, Ehle hit double digits with 10 points, Elle Kellstrom scored six and Smith finished with four points.
The Braves had Push net nine points, Schaaf hit two threes in the fourth quarter and had finished with eight points, Reese Cadorette put in five points and with two points each was Alex Felske and Alexa Thornton.
Tawas also lost a home game against Alcona on Monday, Jan. 16, 38-17.
The visiting Lady Tigers claimed an 11-6 after the first quarter, 17-8 at the half and 36-17 entering the fourth.
Schaaf scored six points, Felske netted five points Push put in four points and Brooke Binder added two.
Tawas (2-7 overall) hosts Bay City Central on Friday and will head down to Pinconning on Monday.
Oscoda began its week on Monday, Jan. 9 at Standish-Sterling. The Owls lost to the solid Lady Panther squad, 59-40.
The Owls trailed 20-10, 30-20 and 48-32 after the quarter breaks.
Backstrom was able to lead the Owls with 15 points, Luella Whipkey netted 11 points, M. Whipkey netted five, Kellstrom scored four, Ashton Ehle had three and Ava Gooch netted one point.
The Owls wrapped up the week on Friday, with a lopsided North Star League Big Dipper win at Whittemore-Prescott, 68-15.
Oscoda saw leads of 25-4 after the first, 35-14 at the half and they rolled to a 55-15 advantage entering the fourth.
Backstrom had a huge game with 28 points, M. Whipkey and Kyden Ehle put in eight points apiece, Smith put in seven points, Kellstrom and Gooch were good for six points apiece, L. Whipkey scored four points and Emma Michaud added three points.
The Lady Cardinals had eight points from Anna Butler, two points apiece by Brianne Wanks, Brielle Wanks and Brooke Saunders. Gabby Clark also had one point.
Oscoda (7-3 overall, 2-0 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Alcona on Tuesday, hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday and heads to Rogers City on Thursday, Jan. 26.
W-P also hosted the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in a non-league game. They came up short, 57-29.
“We lost, but it was a much better contest than when we met right before Christmas,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We were a totally different team. We came out fighting and never quit. We didn’t have an answer for the height of their post or the overall talent of their point guard, but we definitely made an impression.”
Butler finished with eight points, Clark had six points and 10 rebounds and Brianne Wanks added five points and seven rebounds.
W-P (1-7 overall, 0-2 NSL Big Dipper) was at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, makes the trip to Rogers City on Friday and hosts AuGres on Monday.