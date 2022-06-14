WHITTEMORE — The AuGres baseball team played three good games in the Division 4 district tournament at Whittemore-Prescott on May 31 and June 4. The Wolverines defeated host W-P in the pre-district 11-3, they beat Hale in the semi-finals 11-0 and saw their season come to an end in the finals, by falling to Alcona 6-4.
“Overall, I am really proud of the gains we have made throughout the season,” head coach Shirley Moore said. “Whether it was fielding, batting, pitching, team work, or character, every player grew in some way or another. To say I am proud is an understatement. I am looking forward to seeing what next season brings.”
Against Alcona in the championship game, freshman pitcher Carter Zeien took the loss, though he pitched well going six innings and giving up six runs, one earned on four hits, seven strikeouts and two walks.
Cole Pendred had three hits, Zeien had a double, single and two RBI, Hunter Harmon had one hit and one RBI and Seth Jones had a hit and scored a run.
Against Hale in the semi-finals, Pendred was the winning pitcher, going all five innings in what ended up being a mercy. He gave up zero runs on one hit, six strikeouts and one walk.
Harmon had two hits and two RBI, Zeien had two hits and one RBI, Chase Badour had two hits, one RBI and scored a run, Casey Boensch had a double and scored a run, Gabe Metzger had a single and an RBI and Pendred had a single and an RBI.
Zeien was also the team’s winning pitcher in the victory over W-P in the district opener on May 31.