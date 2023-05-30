HALE – The North Star League Little Dipper championship meet was held in Hale on Tuesday. Out of five teams, the AuGres boys took second and the AuGres girls placed fifth. For Hale, their boys team finished fourth and their girls were third.

The AuGres boys were led by Cole Dewald, who won the 200 meter (24.28) and the 400 (53.98) and he was also second in the 100 meter dash. Bryce Verdusco was fifth in the 800, Brennan Smolen was third in the 1,600 and he was second in the 3,200. Charlie Schnetler placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. They had the 4x200 relay team of John Deblecourt, Levi Jones, Lucas Verdusco and Bryce Verdusco take second, and the same four runners took second in the 4x400 as well.

