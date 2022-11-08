HALE — The Hale volleyball team was serving as hosts to a Division 4 district tournament last week. The Lady Eagles were only able to play at home once though, as they lost their opening game. Hale fell to AuGres 3-1, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in what was a district semi-final contest.
Set scores were not available, however AuGres won the first set, Hale claimed a win in the second with AuGres winning the final two to advance.
“The girls played well, they just got into their own heads and made some mistakes at crucial points in the games,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “We struggled a bit this year, but I am looking forward to seeing improvement for next year. We will be able to do some off-season training that should help the girls grow as a team and individually.”
AuGres wrapped up its season on Thursday, falling to Atlanta in straight sets in the championship match.