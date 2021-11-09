AuGRES – After an offensive showcase in the first half, the second half of Friday’s Division 2 8-man regional championship game between Kinde North Huron and AuGres was all about the defense. The host Wolverines did get a pair of second half touchdowns though and made those scores stand as they prevailed with an exciting 48-42 victory.
“That was a very tough team, one of those teams that you really believe has a shot at winning the state title,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “The kids are excited; their goal at the beginning of the season was winning a championship and they’ve worked really hard and week after week they are proving themselves.”
Deadlocked at 36-apiece after a back-and-forth first half, AuGres started with the ball in the second half and took almost six minutes off the clock with its opening drive. The Wolverines cashed out the drive with a quarterback draw by Mason VanSickle that resulted in a three-yard touchdown run.
On North Huron’s ensuing drive, Evan Saunders was able to break up a pass play on fourth down, giving AuGres the ball back near midfield.
On offense, Saunders took a pair of end arounds to set up the Wolverines with a first-and-goal and Keagan Bender finished it off with a bulldozing run in from three-yards out for a 48-36 advantage early in the fourth.
North Huron didn’t score on its next possession either, but the Warriors didn’t go down without a fight. They blocked a punt with just over a minute to play, setting up a long touchdown pass with 57 seconds left, pulling within 48-42.
North Huron also recovered the ensuing onside kick, but AuGres stood tall one final time, stopping them on a fourth down play at the 31-yard line to ice the victory.
“The second half we tried to control the clock the best we could, march it down the field and use up some time,” Sanchez said. “We had a pretty good defensive stand to get the win. It was a great effort, both offensively and defensively. They held us to less points than we average, but they were a pretty solid team.”
VanSickle finished 14-of-17 passing for 186 yards and one touchdown and he had a monster game on the ground, running 22 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Bender finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Saunders caught seven passes for 113 yards and he ran 13 times for 128 yards. Parker Nelson also had an 11-yard touchdown reception.
On defense, Bender led the way with 16 tackles while Saunders had eight tackles and one interception.
AuGres (11-0 overall) plays in the semifinals on Saturday, at 1 p.m. against Colon (10-1). The Magi are coming off a 29-22 win over Morrice last week in their regional championship game.
“They have beaten two really good teams in Portland St. Patrick and Morrice (in the first two rounds), two powerhouses in 8-man football,” Sanchez said. “They sling the ball, and he has a receiver that catches whatever is remotely close to him. So, we need to stop those two and their running back.
“From what I am told, they have a pretty good track program so all these football players run track. I have a feeling that this is going to be a high scoring game and the one that gets a few more stops is the one that is going to win.”