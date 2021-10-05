WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott hosted its annual home invitational on Saturday. The Lady Cardinals struggled a bit in pool play, but got things rolling in bracket action, and managed to claim the championship.
“The girls were excited all week for our home tournament,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “Even though our games were cancelled over the week, they were mentally ready to do well. It is an awesome feeling as a coach to know that your team wants something so bad and despite any obstacles in their way, go out and achieve their goal. I was super proud of how they played all day.”
In pool play, the Cards topped Mio, split with Tawas Area and Hale and lost to Vassar.
In the first round of bracket play, they topped Tawas and then took down Mio in the championship game.
“We came together this weekend despite being down girls,” Blust said. “We had to bring up two JV players to help fill in. The girls played the court well so we were able to get our offense going. We had some really good hits.”
Allie Schmidt led the team with 36 kills, seven aces and five digs, Brianne McClure had 35 kills, five blocks, nine aces and 10 digs, Halle Hudson had 10 kills, 12 aces and three digs, Claire Blust had 83 assists, six aces and 12 digs, Gabby Swanson had two kills, six aces and three digs and Raylin Ludwig had one kill and three aces.
W-P hosts AuGres on Thursday and heads to Fairview on Tuesday.