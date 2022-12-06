HALE — It was a winning start to the season for the Hale girls basketball team. The Lady Eagles, hosting Wolverine in a non-conference game, opened up a double digit lead by halftime and finished the night off with a 32-17 victory.

“I was proud of how hard we played, but we struggled to put the ball in the basket,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “We had 16 missed layups. We rebounded well and took care of the ball for the most part. All in all, we will take it for the first game of the year.”

