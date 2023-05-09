TAWAS CITY – It was a bit difficult at times for the Tawas Area girls soccer team to score in their home Northern Michigan Soccer League game with Roscommon on Wednesday. The Lady Braves got the job done though, scoring twice in each half on their way to a 4-0 victory.
“It is tough to score on this team,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “Every time we would get close to the goal, their entire team would drop back to defense, and that was a lot of white jerseys to push the ball through, 11 of them to be exact. Through some tough play and a lot of challenge for the ball, Bethany Sides and Kierstin Muckenthaler each scored goals in the first half.”
Sides’ goal came unassisted about nine minutes into the game, with Muckenthaler scoring off a corner kick by Catie Push in the closing minutes of the half.
“We had a good first half, it always feels good to get one under your belt and take a little bit of the edge off, but the 2-0 lead helped the girls gain a little more confidence,” Dittenbir said.
Sides and Muckenthaler scored again in the second half, with Alexa Thornton assisting Muckenthaler.
“Thornton, who plays our stopper position, is everywhere you need her to be on the defense, and typically will lead the team in clears and interceptions each game, and this game was no different, but sometimes we’re lucky enough to have her push up and help our offense,” Dittenbir said. “She was able to do this quite a bit (this game) and even though she wasn’t able to score on her own, she did intercept a pass, drive the ball up the field and assist the second goal of the second half, feeding the ball to Muckenthaler. Thornton is a tremendous force in our defensive line, she is the definition of stopper.”
On Friday, Tawas lost a NMSL game in Gladwin, 3-2.
“Our second game of the week didn’t have the same happy ending,” Dittenbir said. “Even though we played an excellent game, we still came up one goal shy of a tie.”
Freshman Ava Briggs scored Tawas’ first goal of the game, giving them a 1-0 lead. Gladwin was able to net the next three goals though to take a 3-1 advantage, with the Braves getting the final tally of the night on a well-placed direct kick from Catie Push from about 30 yards out.
“Briggs is filling in for our usual center forward, who was out of state with family, and though I know she is a strong player, with her being new to that position, I didn’t expect a goal from her right away and I couldn’t help but celebrate her from the bench,” Dittenbir said. “Both teams were playing a great game, and we had a lot of back and forth play on both sides of the field.
“(On Push’s goal) she had beautiful placement on the ball and it passed over every player and into the corner of the net. Push also had many tremendous corner kicks for us, with each placed directly in front of the net. We had some really close calls with these corner kicks but couldn’t get one to go in. The defense back there was just too strong. We did have a few other nice shots on goal in the second half that bounced off the side posts of the goal, just a bit off, but it was such a close and well played game.”
“Even though we took a loss, the heart that the girls showed and the way they performed, this was my favorite game of the season so far,” she added. “If we could have only netted a few of those close shots.”
Emma Koroly was able to make nine saves in net to help keep her team in the game.
“She played great, along with the rest of her team,” Dittenbir said of Koroly.
Tawas (6-2-1 overall, 6-2-1 NMSL) hosted Cheboygan on Monday, heads to Clare on Thursday, hosts Oscoda on Friday and heads to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday, May 17.