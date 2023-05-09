MOVES PAST DEFENDER

MOVES PAST DEFENDER – Tawas Area’s Bethany Sides puts a move on a Roscommon defender during last week’s home win.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY – It was a bit difficult at times for the Tawas Area girls soccer team to score in their home Northern Michigan Soccer League game with Roscommon on Wednesday. The Lady Braves got the job done though, scoring twice in each half on their way to a 4-0 victory.

“It is tough to score on this team,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “Every time we would get close to the goal, their entire team would drop back to defense, and that was a lot of white jerseys to push the ball through, 11 of them to be exact. Through some tough play and a lot of challenge for the ball, Bethany Sides and Kierstin Muckenthaler each scored goals in the first half.”

