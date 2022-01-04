TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area wrestling team closed out the calendar year with an afternoon tri-match at Oscoda on Dec. 22. The Braves lost to host Oscoda 30-18 but rebounded for a win over Valley Lutheran in the second bout, 24-6.
“We had only 10 wrestlers competing so we had more voids than usual,” said head coach Chad Herrick adding they were missing several due to various reasons. “We had some really good matches against Valley Lutheran.”
Going 2-0 on the day were Luke Martin, Maximus Herrick, Lukas Herrick, Pierson Malines and Izzy Urban.