ST. HELEN — The North Star League hosted its first jamboree of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The event was hosted by the Charlton Heston Academy, at the Saint Helen Community Garden. The day was highlighted by the Hale girls’ team winning the meet.
The Lady Eagles were led by Elizabeth Wolanin, as she was 11th in a time of 26:35. Right behind her was Kayla Wolanin at 27:58, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was 14th at 29:32, Elizabeth Gibson was 18th at 34:08 and Emily Bain was 19th on a time of 34:16.
Oscoda did not have enough runners for a team score. The Lady Owls were led by Kaitlynne Stephan with a third place finish and time of 25:05, Avery Lopez was seventh at 25:51 and Whitney Calderwood was 16th at 32:24.
Tawas Area was also at the meet, but running as a non-league member, they did not factor into the meets’ scoring.
Aaliyah Cota led the Lady Braves by winning the race in a time of 22:50, Alyssa Runyan was second at 24:17, Emma Hemker was fourth at 25:25, Audrey Nguyen was sixth at 25:45, Mckenzie Nunn was eighth at 25:52, Ashley Nguyen was ninth at 25:53, Megan Wood came in 10th at 25:57, Ashley Runyan placed 15th by timing out at 30:48 and Christine Qiu had a 17th place finish at 32:41.
On the boys’ side, Alcona won the meet with 42 points, Fairview was second with 45 and Hale was third with 51.
For Hale, Alex Wanty was able to win the meet with a time of 18:51, Sean Bernard was fourth at 19:49, Paxton Downing was 15th at 22:04, Kenny Matthews was 17th on a time of 22:19, Lawrence Mullins came in 35th on a time of 25:40, Brady McCadie placed 37th with a 26:18, Reece ready had a 41st place finish on a time of 28:28 and Liem Schalk-Smith was 43rd on a time of 29:54.
Oscoda’s lone runner was Andrew Moore, who came in 29th place with a time of 24:17.
For the Tawas boys, who did not factor into the meets’ scoring as a non-league team, they saw Dylan Vincenty-Cole come in seventh with a time of 20:41, Xander Whitford was ninth at 21:15, Tobias Kjoelby was 13th at 21:38, Austin Billinghurst was 18th and Jesse Hartman was 19th on twin times of 22:35, Daniel Stone was 22nd at 23:10, Matthew Tiffany came in 26th at 23:52, Aaron Stone was 30th at 24:33, Nicolas Sides came in 32nd at 25:02, Vicnent Lin was 34th at 25:22, Henry Brummeler came in 36th at 25:51, Lucas MacEwen came in 38th at 27:19, Joseph Potts was 40th at 28:21 and Adam Billinghurst was 42nd at 29:37.
The second NSL jamboree was on Tuesday in Hale. The third and final one is set for Oct. 4 up in Alcona.