TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey program can now compete for a conference championship. At the April school board meeting, it was approved for the program to join the six team Mid-Michigan Hockey Conference.
“It means a lot, it helps with scheduling, that is 10 games this year,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We don’t have to go out and schedule around the state of Michigan to find games. These kids will have the opportunity to get individual awards for their season plus the fact that we will be in a conference we get more credibility, which is kind of hard to do as an independent.”
Tawas along with the Thumb Area Legion (Sandusky, plus several other area schools) were voted in as new members of the league. They will be joining F-N-V (Freeland, Saginaw Nouvel, Valley Lutheran), Tri-Valley (Swan Valley, plus seven other Tri-City area schools), Bay City Thunder (Essexville-Garber, plus six other schools) and Fenton. Gladwin has also been accepted in the conference, though they will be ineligible to win the league or all-conference awards the 2023-24 season.
“I anticipate us to be very competitive,” Rettell said. “Where we are at right now, I think we are capable of doing well in this conference and they are relatively close. The only thing we had before was to play for a state championship, and as we saw the last few years that is a little unrealistic with the size of our program. To have an opportunity to play for a conference championship (is great). It will be nice to play meaningful games in the season and try to accomplish something.”
It couldn’t come at a better time for the Tawas hockey program too, as Rettell believes they could be in for some of their best teams in the next few years.
“Our Bantam programs are getting strong, we have three freshmen that have to move up and a few other ones that are going into ninth grade that can still play Bantam,” he said. “I wouldn’t have room for all those freshmen this year because our roster is going to be maxed out. To have a Bantam program here that is doing well a year after winning a league title, I think we are going in the right direction.”