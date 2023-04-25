TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area hockey program can now compete for a conference championship. At the April school board meeting, it was approved for the program to join the six team Mid-Michigan Hockey Conference.

“It means a lot, it helps with scheduling, that is 10 games this year,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We don’t have to go out and schedule around the state of Michigan to find games. These kids will have the opportunity to get individual awards for their season plus the fact that we will be in a conference we get more credibility, which is kind of hard to do as an independent.”

