RIVAL PADDLERS — Students from Oscoda and Tawas Area took part in Rivalry on the River, a new feature to the annual Dash for Cash.

OSCODA — Dash for Cash continues to be an exciting event, seen in Oscoda as an official kickoff to marathon week. On Tuesday, July 26, Dash for Cash was held once again, and was met with rave reviews.

“I really heard a lot of positive comments on the event in general and people really liked the new Rivalry on the River that we added in,” organizer Kathy Erickson said.

