GIRL'S GOLF TEAM

GIRL’S GOLF TEAM — Tawas Area’s golf program is hoping to have a girls’ team approved at the school’s next board meeting. The team would begin competition in the middle of September. Perspective members are left to right: Maddie Pearsall, Kenna Seyfried, Addy Otremba, Kylee Stroemer, Catie Push. Missing from photo: Alexa Thornton, Olivia Livingston.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area golf coach Paul Vainer is hoping that what happened on Wednesday, at Signing Bridge Golf Course is the start of something special. Vainer, along with a group of Tawas athletes took part in a golf-a-thon style event, as they look to raise funds for a prospective girls’ golf team at the school.

“I started the process back in April, or May, in the middle of the boys’ golf season to get ball in motion,” Vainer said of his attempt to start the girls’ team. “After talking to a few of the girls about it, they really wanted to have a girls’ golf team and a lot of them were pushing hard to get the team.”

