TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area golf coach Paul Vainer is hoping that what happened on Wednesday, at Signing Bridge Golf Course is the start of something special. Vainer, along with a group of Tawas athletes took part in a golf-a-thon style event, as they look to raise funds for a prospective girls’ golf team at the school.
“I started the process back in April, or May, in the middle of the boys’ golf season to get ball in motion,” Vainer said of his attempt to start the girls’ team. “After talking to a few of the girls about it, they really wanted to have a girls’ golf team and a lot of them were pushing hard to get the team.”
Vainer is also the owner of Bogey’s Indoor Golf, which he opened earlier this year. The state of the art indoor golf simulator has helped spark an interest in the sport in this area; including younger athletes.
“Ever since opening up Bogeys, a lot of the boys (on the golf team) came in, and without really even expecting it a lot of them started bringing in girls with them,” he said. “It was somewhere fun for them to hang out and do something fun. The girls started saying they would like to have a golf team too, and I said, I would love to.”
The golf program is expected to be up for school board approval at the Sept. 12 meeting. In the meantime, Vainer has been hosting unofficial practices, so that his team, assuming they get the approval from the administration can jump into competition immediately.
“By this point, we have had seven girls (at practice) and I would argue that is not only enough for a team, that is a foundation for a program, especially considering that not one of them is a senior,” Vainer said. “If you look at the other schools at what would have been our region last year, nearly half of the teams didn’t even have five girls. That being said, we would be one of the largest varsity programs in our region.”
Since Tawas has never had a girls’ golf team, it should come as no surprise that they are a bit inexperienced on the course. Though, that shouldn’t deter from there being a team, according to Vainer.
“A lot of the girls are new to golf, but they are super excited about it,” he said. “Their scores might not be great the first year, but they have been catching on quick and they are learning about golf and enjoying golf and I think it sets them up for success for the rest of their lives with scholarship opportunities and professional opportunities.”
You don’t just have to take Vainer’s word for it either.
“I’ve always golfed with my mom, and I think it would be cool to learn to play golf better, especially because colleges look for girls’ golf athletes,” Addy Otremba, a junior who has been practicing with the team said.
Maddie Pearsall is a sophomore who hopes the sport is approved as well.
“This is Tawas’ first girls golf team and I wanted to be a part of it because I think it is going to be something good,” she said. “I love it so much and our coach is so nice, so it just makes it such a good experience. I’m just really excited, I think it is going to be fun. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to be a very long season, but I’m excited to do it in the upcoming years.”
Official practices began for girls’ golf back on Aug. 8, and the first matches were conducted on Aug. 15. With regionals starting the first week of October, it would be a short debut season for the team, though Vainer hopes to get in around five nine hole matches; including at least one at Red Hawk Golf Course in before the season concludes.
“We want to get approved as a club team, and the administration is being cautious,” Vainer said. “They do not want to start a program that doesn’t have any staying power. It is my opinion that it does have staying power. I have a lot of things in motion, like hosting junior golf programs to fundraiser scrambles. It is growing quite a bit and starting (this) week with school starting, we are going to have practice right after school.”
Count junior Kylee Stroemer as another student athlete, hoping for board approval of the team. She had only limited golf experience before this venture started, but fell in love with the sport quickly.
“It would mean a lot,” she said of the team getting approved.
Fellow junior Catie Push, who is also new to the sport, is ready to hit the course as well.
“We have been coming (to practice) and we have all improved,” she said. “I am just very excited to see where this goes.”
According to Vainer, other students who have attended practice are junior Kenna Seyfried, junior Alexa Thornton and freshman Olivia Livingston.
The immediate future of the team depends on the Sept. 12 board meeting. The possibilities of where it takes off from there are limitless.
“I could see us very easily having a team that could compete as soon as next year,” Vainer said. “The thing that inspires me most is that these girls just want to practice, they want to keep playing. A lot of times in the last couple of weeks I have had two practices a day, just because they wanted to. They are not only excited for the season but also for the off-season and for next year.”