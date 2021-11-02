TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area volleyball team finally had a home match on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Lady Braves used an excited home crowd to fuel them to a win in the first set, but couldn’t keep things going from there as visiting Pinconning left town with a 17-25, 25-13, 25-17 and 25-22 victory.
“Playing at home, I don’t think people realize that you come out really pumped up, but then you have to maintain that energy the whole way through, because the crowd only brings you so far and then you have to bring it the rest of the way home,” head coach Carol Elowsky said after her squad’s only home game this year.
That opening set was pretty impressive for the Braves, however.
A spurt of three-straight aces by Taelyn Eberline gave them a 7-2 lead, with kills by Elise Klinger and Emma Koroly making it 10-4.
Brooke Chrivia smacked a pair of kills to put Tawas ahead 22-15 and aces by Abby Herbolsheimer and Koroly closed out the set at 25-17.
Pinny had control from start to finish in the second-and-third sets, but Tawas pushed the Lady Spartans to the brink in the fourth set.
Facing a 19-13 hole in that frame, Tawas battled back, getting a kill and an ace by Herbolsheimer to make it 19-17 and back-to-back kills by Chrivia brough the score to a 19-19 deadlock.
Pinconning surged to a 24-21 lead, and though Klinger was able to punch down an incoming free-ball to make it 24-22, Pinny was able to finish off the night a point later, when Tawas committed a serving error.
“I thought our fourth game, that was a lot better,” Elowsky said. “Our first game I didn’t think Pinny played their normal game, that is not how I see them playing most the time, they were very flat. Our team came out really pumped up and played really strong. The second and third, it was serving and attack errors that figured in. I thought some of our hitters just weren’t on the way they were supposed to be, but defensively, Pinconning does have a nice block and their back row digs very well.”
Leading the way on the night was Chrivia with eight kills, Eberline had eight aces and Moeller led the way in digs with 14.
“I thought Chrivia had one of her best nights, she played very, very well,” Elowsky said. “Our defensive specialist, Moeller did a really nice job for us and Abby had a lot of aces from the service line.”
On Saturday, Tawas played in a tournament at Boyne City. The Braves split with Gaylord 25-21 and 22-25, lost to Boyne City 25-15 and 25-12 and split with Bellaire 25-17 and 20-25.
“The team played pretty solid volleyball,” Elowsky said. “They showed marked improvement in serve receive from Tuesday. Emma Koroly had a very strong game both at the net and in the back row, she had a back injury a few weeks ago and is now back solid for us.”
Koroly finished with nine kills and Ava Busch and Elise Klinger combined for 16 kills.
“We still have things to fix before districts but the team is on the right track,” Elowsky said. “Districts will be down to whoever shows up ready to play a consistent match. I think anyone in our district can come home as champions and I would not count anyone out at this point. We have some very strong servers and some great blockers and hitters those can spell trouble for any team. We just have to come out ready to play and I think we will have a great week.”
Tawas opens Division 3 district play in a semifinal match against Alcona tonight (Wednesday) at Whittemore-Prescott. Oscoda, W-P and Pinconning are also in the district, with the finals set for Friday. The district winner advances to a regional semi-final match on Tuesday, to be held at Houghton Lake.