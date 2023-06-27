COACH RELEASED

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – The winningest coach in the Oscoda girls’ basketball program history is no longer with the team. On Monday, June 12 it was announced that after eight seasons Mark Toppi had been fired by the school’s administration.

“They (Oscoda administration) called me and told me they were going in a different direction,” Toppi said. “I think that different direction is losing. I guess winning doesn’t mean that much anymore. We (JV head coach Dean Caldwell) stated that we 100-percent wanted to stay.”

