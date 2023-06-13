EAST LANSING – Entering day two of the Division 3 golf finals on Saturday, a state championship was pretty much out of the question for the Tawas Area golf team.
A chance at hanging a banner for a top four finish was very much alive, however. The Braves delivered, as they rallied from as far back as ninth place at one point in the day, surging all the way to an impressive fourth place finish.
“We spent the entire season really preparing ourselves for the post-season,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “Kind of like how Michigan State basketball always has difficult non-conference schedules, much in the same vain I want to put my players in a position that when they show up to regionals or to states that they are not afraid. We had one of the most ambitious schedules in the state and I think it paid off.”
The benefit of their challenging schedule was evident at the most important time of the season. Playing at the D3 finals at Forest Akers West at Michigan State University in East Lansing, the Braves shot a 334 on Friday and followed that up with an even better 325 on day two. Their two-day total 659 was three strokes ahead of fifth place. Grand Rapids Catholic Central won the championship in a field of 18 teams with a 614, Lansing Catholic was second with a 649 and Swan Valley was third with a 652.
“We had an incredibly hot start (on day one) and punched above our weight class and were tied for first place after the first five or six holes,” Vainer said. “They were not scared coming out of the gate. They said they were more nervous playing at regionals because that was on their home course. They weren’t nervous at all playing at states.”
Eventually, Grand Rapids CC ended day one with a 17-stroke lead, while the Braves sat back in fifth.
“Grand Rapids C.C. has been putting up incredible numbers all year,” Vainer said. “The first day we ebbed and flowed and it was really a close race form second to 10th and we were right in the middle of the pack, tied for fifth.”
Day two started off unfavorably for the Braves, as they fell all the way to ninth place a few holes in. They rallied with steady play to claim their spot in the top four.
“We started off very slowly with some big numbers early,” Vainer said. “We had some difficult holes early, that is some of the luck of the draw there with the shotgun start – 16, 17 and 18 are some of the hardest holes on the course. The boys cleaned up their acts, had a lot of pars, stayed out of trouble and we slowly worked our way up the scoreboard. The last hole was dramatic, watching the boys finish up and make putts. It was a great team effort, all the guys put up very good rounds.”
Senior Alex Kaems was the team’s top finisher, coming in sixth place. He had a round of 78 on day one and hit a 76 on day two for a 154. Sophomore Austin Baker finished 22nd on scores of 83 and 80, sophomore Walker Hazen was 36th by carding scores of 82 and 87 and fellow sophomore Trace Reay was 50th on scores of 91 and 82. Senior Jake Look came in 96th by hitting a 93 and a 100.
“Alex finished sixth overall, with very solid scores,” Vainer said. “Those are the numbers I expected him to put up. The big surprise was how the younger guys reacted to being at the states and with the added pressure. Really, Walker was the only one other than Alex that was on varsity last year. They are really good kids and really into golf and that is why they improve so much. I expect those guys’ numbers to just keep going down.”