OSCODA — The Klondike Challenge concluded on Sunday with the road race portion of the event. Seven runners competed in a 10K race, while 35 took part in the 5K run/walk, held on Perimeter Rd, just off of F-41 in Oscoda. The race doubles as a fundraiser for the AuSable River Canoe Marathon.
“We’re very happy, this is a nice fundraiser for the marathon so it is good to see a good turnout like we did, despite it being cold,” event organizer Ryan Matthews said. “Hopefully we can build on that for the future and grow the event each year and be something even more successful.”
Eric Dorcey, of Oscoda, was the winner in the 10K race. He completed the course in a time of 39:44. Emily Short, a former Tawas City resident now of St. Johns was the top women’s finisher in the 10K, timing out at 43:06. In third was Krystin Smith of Oscoda at 50:20, Amy Short of Tawas City was fourth at 50:37, James Bacarella, of East Tawas was fifth at 52:25, Jonathan Wimmer of Oscoda was sixth at 1:04:11 and Bob Jones of Mio was seventh at 1:04:51.
In the 5K race, Brandon Vasher of Oscoda won in a time of 21:55, while Amy Alda of Oscoda won the women’s portion of the race and was fourth overall, in a time of 24:36.
In second was Eugene Hagedon of Oscoda at 23:48, J. Hart of Ottawa, IL was third at 24:15, Oscoda’s Megan Beglin was fifth at 29:48, in sixth was Joey Kimsel of Oscoda who had a time of 30:17, Jennifer Thompson of East Tawas placed seventh on a time of 30:59, Melanie Bowie of Oscoda was eighth at 31:45, Cheryl Pierson of Davison was ninth at 34:15 and in 10th was Christine Byrne of Oscoda on a run of 34:51.
In 11th was Angela Rogers of Oscoda, Sunshine Watson of Oscoda was 12th, in 13th was Alivia Rogers of Oscoda, in 14th was Henry Rogers of Oscoda, placing 15th was Matthew Marciniak of Oscoda, Mia Marciniak of East Tawas was 16th, in 17th was Andy Marciniak of East Tawas, Nolan Marciniak of East Tawas was 18th, in 19th was Averiana Smith of Oscoda and in 20th was Cora Gray of Oscoda.
Also in the event, in finishing order was Amy Shugart (Oscoda), Charlie Hewitt (Oscoda), Haley Clark (East Tawas), Lisa Wimmer (Oscoda), Jack Jayo (Oscoda), Stephanie Cooper (Oscoda), Jennifer Jackson (Oscoda), Justin Griffith (Harrisville), Crystal Ruemenapp (Oscoda), Greg Bissonette (Oscoda), LeeAnn Smith (Oscoda) Dan Bublitz (Midland), Eric Ackerman (Oscoda), Mykala Jeske (Oscoda) and Shelly Kimsel (Oscoda).