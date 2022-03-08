OSCODA — After COVID-19 kept them out of last year’s district tournament, the Oscoda girls basketball team returned to the post-season with a vengeance last week. The Lady Owls claimed a pair of convincing wins, culminating with Friday’s rout over Tawas Area, 70-29 in the Division 3 district championship.
“Knowing what happened last year, we really wanted this,” Oscoda junior Mia Whipkey said. “Not really revenge, we just wanted to get that feeling back. We have been working all season for this. We have been putting in hours of hard work and I think it was very rewarding.”
The Owls were coming off a 55-3 throttling of Whittemore-Prescott in the semi-finals on Wednesday, and showed off their firepower in this one with one of their best offensive performances of the year. The game was moved from Alcona to Oscoda earlier in the day, due to a leaking roof in Alcona, and made full use of their home rims.
“This was our goal for the year and that is why we scheduled those tougher games,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We wanted to win the league outright, but I think it was a good thing we lost to Alcona that night because we got refocused and I am glad we won this game. I thought everyone played hard and we are just really proud of all of them.”
Whipkey made certain the Owls would defeat their inner-county rivals for the eighth straight time. She erupted for 12 first quarter points on her way to a career high 29.
“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that, I haven’t been having the best season for myself,” she said. “My teammates were just feeding me and I just went in with the mentality that we were not going to lose again.”
Oscoda opened the game with the first 10 points, though Tawas’ Anna Herbolsheimer broke free for back-to-back baskets to make it 10-4.
Whipkey drained the final nine points of the quarter though, making it 19-4 after one, and she drained a three pointer to start off the second to make it a 22-4 lead.
“Mia did awesome,” Toppi said. “She is such a good shooter, and though she has been struggling a little bit this year, she has been starting to find it and has been shooting really good in practice. It was nice to see her put it all together.”
A three by Tawas’ Catie Push made it 24-7, though Kaylin Griggs answered with a trey of her own to make it 27-7.
A drive late in the half by Whipkey put the Owl lead to 34-8, though Oliva Morand and Ern Brown knocked down shots before the frame ended to make it 34-12 at the break.
Tawas also opened the third quarter with baskets by Elise Klinger and Morand, pulling within 34-16. Oscoda put to bed any thoughts of a comeback quickly, as back-to-back hoops by Marlene Sobrino-Salvador and a three in the right corner by Whipkey made it 41-16, and the Owls finished up the frame with the next 13 points, capped by three straight close-range baskets by Kingsley Backstrom to make it 54-16 entering the fourth.
Tawas had Abby Herbolsheimer knock down a pair of threes early in the final quarter, but the Owls continued to roll, getting threes by Whipkey, Megan Myles and Jessica Montgomery as the two sides played to the 70-29 final.
“Not exactly how we wanted to finish the season,” Tawas head coach Amy Edwards said. “We knew Oscoda would be tough but also believed in how far we have come and how well we had played the last couple games. I think we came out pretty nervous, made some mistakes and were not able to recover.”
Whipkey knocked down four threes on her way to her 29 points, Elle Kellstrom put in nine points, Backstrom and Sobrino-Salvador had eight points each, Griggs finished with seven and Montgomerey and Myles each tallied three.
For the Braves, Abby Herbolsheimer finished with eight points, Morand and Anna Herbolsheimer scored six each, Klinger added four, Push netted three and Brown chipped in with two.
Oscoda reached the championship game with a 55-3 win over Whittemore-Prescott on Wednesday in Alcona.
The Owls led just 4-0 through the first four minutes of the game, but a Sobrino-Salvador three and hoops by Backstrom in the paint put them ahead 11-0 after one.
Oscoda rolled to a 27-0 lead on a lay-in by Griggs, and W-P banked in a long three pointer for their lone points of the night to make it 27-3 at the half.
Olivia Toppi started the second half off with a steal and fast break basket, a Griggs three pointer made it 40-3 and a Kellstrom trey made it 47-3 entering the fourth.
A running clock ate away at most of the final quarter, but Montgomery scored a hoop in the frame, and Kellstrom finished things off with three straight close-range buckets.
“We didn’t like the way we played in the first quarter, we didn’t make many shots and we weren’t very into it,” Toppi said. “Our warm-up wasn’t very good and that carried over to the first quarter.”
Every Owl scored in the game, led by Kellstrom with 11 points, Grace Bergquist scored eight, with seven apiece was Griggs, Myles and Sobrino-Salvador, Backstrom had six, Whipkey netted five and Montgomery and Toppi scored two each.
Oscoda (15-6 overall) took on Lake City (18-4) on Tuesday at Houghton Lake in a regional semi-final. McBain (19-3) and Meridian (20-2) played in the other semi-final, with the championship set for Thursday. The winner of this regional plays on Tuesday in a quarterfinal game at Traverse City Central.
Tawas reached the championship game with a low-scoring 31-23 victory over tournament host Alcona on Wednesday.
“This means a lot,” Edwards said. “We knew they have improved and we have improved so it was going to be a battle. I felt the girls played the best I’ve seen them this year. I’m proud of them.”
Alcona opened the game on a 7-2 run, but Tawas answered with three pointers by Push and Anna Herbolsheimer to lead 8-7, and Klinger fought for a second chance basket that made it 10-7 after one.
In what was an ultra low-scoring second quarter, Tawas managed just a free throw by Klinger. However, the Braves used their stingy defense to stay ahead 11-10 at the half.
Alcona didn’t score in the third, allowing Tawas to slowly pull away to lead 20-10 entering the fourth. The third saw Reese Cadorette, Morand and Anna Herbolsheimer hit for twos, while Push capped off the frame with a three pointer just before the buzzer.
Alcona pulled within 20-14 early in the fourth, but a short hoop by Ava Busch and another basket by Cadorette made it 24-14, and Tawas’ lead was never less than eight the rest of the contest.
“They just stayed disciplined,” Edwards said. “They stayed in the areas we wanted them to stay and they didn’t reach or let girls back door them. That was exactly what our game plan was.”
Anna Herbolsheimer led the Braves with seven points, Push had a pair of threes for six points, Klinger added three and with two apiece was Morand and Busch.
Tawas finishes the season 9-13 overall. Edwards was pleased with the team’s turnaround in her first year as coach, especially coming off a winless season last winter.
“These girls have been the most amazing team to coach, I couldn’t ask for a better group,” she said. “We have grown a lot this season and have faced battle after battle and these girls have showed up to fight every time. We have more work and growing to do but we are on our way. Seniors Abby and Olivia have been tremendous leaders for our team. They come to practice daily ready to work, with good attitudes and have been very coachable. I will take seniors like that every year! It was an honor to coach them both”.
Edwards hopes that this is just the start of even bigger things for the program.
“I want the girls to enjoy a break, have fun in their spring sports and then we’ll hit it hard in June with tournaments, league play and hopefully we can raise enough money to go to a team camp,” she said. “I also want to shout out to the parents and the community. Their support has been outstanding and we couldn’t have come as far as we have without them.”