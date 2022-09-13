TAWAS CITY — It may not be broken yet, but the Tawas Area football team officially put their losing streak on notice Friday. The Braves, who were hosting Elk Rapids in their Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division opener, played to a 14-14 tie into the fourth quarter, where a pair of late touchdowns by the Elks handed them their unwanted program record 18th straight loss.
“The kids were disheartened, but they are still learning how to win,” head coach Zack Blanchard said “They have faced a lot of adversity and when they do get to that point, and it is coming soon, winning is going to become second nature to them.”
Tawas had plenty of reason to be hopeful early on. Elk Rapids took its opening drive into the redzone, but the Braves forced a fumble on a fourth down play, recovering on their own 19-yard line.
Three plays into its ensuing drive, Tawas quarterback Granite Barringer ran a play-action pass play to perfection, heaving a long, yet perfectly placed bomb for a wide open Jake Hazen. Hazen hauled it in and raced untouched down the field for a 6-0 Tawas lead with 5:51 to play in the first.
“We ran our waggle play, we had our choice there and I saw Jake kind of slip by the corner and Granite made a good decision there,” Blanchard said. “He just threw it up there, knowing he was past the guy and he caught it and took off.”
The Elks answered with a 21-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second, giving them a 14-6 lead at the half.
The third quarter began with a bang, as the play-making Hazen returned the kickoff 70-yards. This set up a one-yard keeper by Barringer moments later and a successful two-point conversion tied things up at 14-al.
Tawas nearly took a lead on its ensuing possession, but things sputtered out just feet away from the endzone.
“We drove the ball all the way to the two, but had a false start,” Blanchard said. “The play had already started, and we would have walked in for the score. It was disheartening for the kids to know we couldn’t put it in when we turned the ball over on downs.”
Tawas fumbled the ball away on its next possession, which unfortunately set up Elk Rapids go-ahead score, which was a 26-yard touchdown run with 10:13 to play.
The Elks iced the game with a three-yard scoring run with 3:45 remaining.
Barringer finished six-of-13 passing for 110 yards and one touchdown. Devin Grathoff ran 12 times for 61 yards and Max Herrick carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards. Hazen had two receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown and Noah Hopkins had one reception for a 12-yard gain.
Tawas continued to show improved play in the loss, and Blanchard remains proud of his squad, especially considering their opponents’ combined record is 9-0.
I think that Jake, Devin and Max all just played lights out,” Blanchard said. “Hunter Oliver too, I could talk about everybody, they just put their hearts and souls out there. I hate the negativity that they have with football, but that won’t last long.”
Tawas (0-3 overall, 0-1 NMFC Leaders) heads to Kalkaska (1-2) on Saturday at noon. The Blazers are coming off a 30-6 loss to Bark River-Harris last week.